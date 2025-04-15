Trump freezes $2.2 billion of Harvard University grants, $60 million in contracts for failing to comply with directives

The Donald Trump administration has frozen $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contracts for Harvard University, as per reports. This has come after the Harvard administration refused to comply with the demands by the new administration for a change in policy.

The US government directive to Universities and all educational institutions required changes in policy regarding hiring, admissions, and closure of all Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) offices.

The Joint Task Force to the Combat anti-Semitism has stated that Harvard’s statement refusing to comply with the directive comes from a general mindset prevailing across elite Universities that the federal investments in their institutions come without the responsibility to uphold civil rights laws of the nation.

In a letter dated April 11, US government officials have written to Alan Garber, the President of Harvard, that the University has failed to uphold civil rights laws and academic standards, adding that ‘investment is not an entitlement.’

Harvard, in its response, stated that it won’t surrender its constitutional rights.