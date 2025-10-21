Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Trump’s H1B Visa rules see further softening: USCIS update says students and professionals on F1 and L1, and applying for H1 don’t need to pay the $100,000 fee

USCIS H1B Visa update
Trump’s H-1B visa rules have reportedly been updated (Image via One India)

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a significant update on October 20, 2025, exempting foreign workers already in the US on visas like F-1 (student) or L-1 (intracompany transfer) from the new $100,000 H-1B visa fee. As per reports, the new update allows these individuals to apply to switch to H-1B status internally and re-enter the US without penalty, a loophole that has ignited controversy.

The new update has come after Donald Trump’s September 19, 2025, proclamation, which imposed the hefty fee on new H-1B petitions as part of his “Project Firewall” to prioritise American jobs and curb outsourcing, particularly targeting tech industries reliant on Indian and Chinese talent.

After initial claims that this is basically a kill shot on the H1B visa program, that sees most Indians and Chinese talents coming to US for high skilled work. 

Initially hailed as a strict crackdown, the announcement sent shockwaves through the tech sector, with companies like Microsoft and Amazon urging H-1B holders to stay in the US. 

There were even reports of many Indians cancelling their trips home, as they were worried about re-entry in the US.

Soon, the White House had clarified that the Trump order of $100,000 H-1B visa fee was only for new  applications and is not applicable for existing H1B holders. 

The new USCIS clarification, however, reveals the fee applies only to new ‘external applicants’, preserving over 85,000 annual H-1B approvals. Students and professionals already in the US on a different visa are exempt by the $100,000 fee, a substantial amount in most countries. 

It is notable here that the H1B visa is seen as a ‘threat’ by the MAGA voter base, who claim the Indians and Chinese are ‘stealing’ the jobs of Americans. However, many tech bosses, most importantly Elon Musk, have been vocally supportive of the H1B Visa program, highlighting that it is crucial to get global tech talent to USA. Musk had even declared that he is ready to ‘go to war’ on the issue. 

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com