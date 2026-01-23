Turkman Gate violence case: Delhi HC overturns bail granted to Md Ubedullah, says sessions court order ‘cryptic and unreasoned’

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, January 22, overturned the bail granted to a 25-year-old accused in the Turkman Gate violence case, where a mob had pelted stones at policemen. A sessions court in Delhi had granted bail two days ago to the accused, who was arrested for mob violence during the demolition drive near Faiz-e-Ilahi mosque.

The HC noted that the bail was granted to the accused “without even a prima facie or brief analysis of the factors which govern adjudication of bail applications” and sent the matter back to the sessions court for reconsideration.

The sessions court’s bail order was also termed as ‘cryptic and unreasoned’ by justice Prateek Jalan.

The accused, Md Ubedullah, was yet to be released even after the bail order because the bail bonds furnished by him were yet to be verified. Ubedullah was arrested under the charges of stone pelting, rioting and attempt to murder after the Turkman Gate violence on January 7.

A total of 18 accused persons were arrested by the police. Ubedullah was the first to have been granted bail, the sessions court had rejected the bail application of five other acccused last week.

Earlier this month, a team of MCD officials and Delhi Police had carried out a demolition drive to remove encroachments near the Faiz-e-Ilahi mosque as per a court order, when they were attacked by a mob.

The demolition drive was being carried out to implement a November 2025 Delhi High Court order to clear 38,940 sq ft of public land, including a banquet hall and diagnostic centre.