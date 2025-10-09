UK PM Keir Starmer hails Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’, calls UK–India trade pact a ‘Breakthrough Moment’ during India visit

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on his maiden visit to India since assuming office, lavished praises on PM Modi’s leadership and developmental vision, expressing the United Kingdom’s strong commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in trade, technology, and global security.

Speaking in Mumbai, Starmer said he was “deeply impressed” by India’s economic trajectory and the “transformative ambition” behind Modi’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. “I want to congratulate the Prime Minister on his leadership, aiming to make India the world’s third-largest economy by 2028. Everything I have seen since I have been here is absolute proof to me that you are on track to succeed in that. We want to be partners on that journey,” he said.

A global partnership for the future

Starmer underscored India’s growing stature in global affairs, affirming London’s support for New Delhi’s permanent seat on the UN Security Council. “We sit together in the Commonwealth, the G20, and we want to see India taking its rightful place in the UN Security Council,” he noted, emphasizing shared democratic values and mutual aspirations for a stable and rules-based international order.

Breakthrough in trade relations

The UK Prime Minister described the recently concluded Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a “breakthrough moment” in the bilateral relationship. Calling it “the most ambitious trade deal India has ever done,” Starmer said the pact would “unlock vast opportunities for both economies” and “set new benchmarks for collaboration in innovation, green energy, and digital transformation.”

“The past two days of discussions between Indian and British business leaders have been incredibly productive, and there was a real buzz of collaboration and ideas,” he said. “Beyond the words on the agreement’s pages lies the confidence and shared spirit that define our partnership.”

India’s growth story and global stability

Referring to his meeting with PM Modi earlier this year in London, Starmer said it was “an honour to host the Prime Minister in the UK in July,” and that his return visit “signifies the deepening of trust and friendship between our nations.”

“It is significant that we are meeting in Mumbai, India’s economic and financial capital, because India’s growth story is remarkable,” he remarked.

Both leaders also discussed cooperation on global stability and security, exchanging views on the Indo-Pacific, West Asia, and the Ukraine conflict. “In this era of global uncertainty, the partnership between India and the UK continues to serve as an important pillar of stability and economic progress,” Starmer said, noting India’s support for peace efforts through dialogue and diplomacy.

As Starmer concluded his address, he reaffirmed that the UK stands ready to be India’s most trusted partner on its path toward becoming a developed nation by 2047, a vision he said “captures the confidence and dynamism of a rising India.”