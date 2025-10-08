On 8th October, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, arrived in Mumbai for a two-day trade mission accompanied by a 125-member delegation of top British CEOs, university leaders, and industry representatives. Notably, in July this year, India signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with the UK during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UK, marking a major milestone in bilateral economic cooperation.

#KeirStarmer in India for two days: UK PM lands in #Mumbai; will meet PM Modi to discuss #India–#UK ties



Starmer, who called the agreement “a launchpad for growth”, is joined by Trade Minister Peter Kyle and Investment Minister Jason Stockwood. The visit is aimed at strengthening business, technology, and strategic ties under the India-UK ‘Vision 2035’ roadmap that spans trade, climate, education, and people-to-people relations.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, PM Modi and PM Starmer will meet on 9th October to discuss regional and global issues, which will include collaboration under the Technology Security Initiative launched in 2024. Both leaders are also scheduled to address the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai.

Under CETA, the UK has removed tariffs on 99% of products, benefiting sectors such as alcoholic beverages, while 45% of Indian exports worth $6.5 billion, including textiles, footwear, and seafood, are expected to see immediate impact.