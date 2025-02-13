Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says won’t accept peace deal between Trump and Putin

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and the two countries have been locked in a war since then. After Donald Trump’s re-election as the President of the united States, he promised to bring the war to an end.

On Thursday, February 13, US President Donald Trump abandoned US policy and announced he would likely meet soon with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a peace deal the Ukraine war.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he will not accept any agreements about Ukraine that do not include his country in talks, thereby negating any peace deal between Trump and Putin.

Notably, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started in February 2022, and now, 3 years later, after taking the lives of 100s of thousands, the war is at a standoff. However, the Ukrainian President apparently doesn’t want the war to end.