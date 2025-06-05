UN says ‘inclusive polls’ in Bangladesh possible even if one of the two largest political parties, Awami League, is not allowed to contest

The interim government of Mohammad Yunus has banned all political activities of Awami League, the political party led by ousted President Sheikh Hasina, in Bangladesh. In such a situation, many people have wondered how inclusive the next general elections in Bangladesh will be in the absence of one of the largest political parties in the country.

However, for United Nations, banning a political party for political reasons on flimsy grounds is not undemocratic at all. United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis said that the upcoming national election can still be inclusive even if the Awami League does not take part.

Awami league has expressed concern over the statement by Lewis and has called for neutrality from UN during the process.

Awami League Expresses Concern Over UN Envoy’s Remarks, Calls for Respectful Neutrality in Bangladesh’s Democratic Process

The final date for Bangladesh elections has not yet been decided as the Yunus government keeps extending the deadline to hold the elections.