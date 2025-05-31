Muhammad Yunus, the ‘chief advisor’ to the interim government of Bangladesh, came to power after the undemocratic ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a well-coordinated regime change operation (masked as ‘student protests’).

Yunus became the undemocratic, de-facto leader of Bangladesh on 8th August 2024, following the ‘invitation’ of the radical Islamists who helped unseat Sheikh Hasina and forced her to flee to India.

It has been over 9 months since the controversial ‘Nobel laureate’ became the ‘chief advisor’ of the interim government, making hollow promises of ‘free and fair elections’ and drastic systematic reforms.

But elections are nowhere in sight in Bangladesh, which is now being undemocratically run by Muhammad Yunus.

Faced with popular discontentment and backlash from Opposition parities and the Bangladesh Army, Yunus issued threats of resignation, blamed India, placated Islamists and created mass hysteria of ‘war-like situation.’

However, one distinct pattern of his regime became crystal clear – Muhammad Yunus had been strategically pushing behind the date for conducting elections to hold onto power undemocratically.

July 2024: Yunus wanted ‘fresh election’ when Sheikh Hasina was in power

On 26th July last year, the controversial ‘Nobel laureate’ gave an interview to Indian daily ‘The Hindu’ wherein he claimed that conducting fresh election was essential for restoration of democracy in Bangladesh.

It must be mentioned that nationwide elections were conducted in January 2024, just 6 months prior to the interview. At that time, he mouthed platitudes about democracy and norms but exactly doing the opposite now.

On being asked by The Hindu if Yunus was looking forward to a ‘fresh election’, the US asset replied, “Of course, election is the ultimate solution of all political problems. When something doesn’t work, you go back to the people to seek their instructions.”

“They are the ultimate owners of the country. Make sure it is a genuine election, not an election of a magician,” he had claimed.

October 2024: Yunus refused to put a ‘time frame’ to conducting elections

Muhammad Yunus, who had the backing of the US deep State, was tasked to stir the country amid the political turmoil and chaos that ensued after the fall of Dhaka.

His reputation of being a ‘Nobel laureate’ and a champion of ‘microfinance’ gave hopes of ‘renewed democracy’ to the Bangladeshis.

He received overwhelming support from the public, so-called ‘student protestors’, the Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Islamic extremists and even the Bangladeshi military.

While speaking to ‘Voice of America’ on 3rd October 2024, Muhammad Yunus even reiterated his commitment to ‘holding elections’.

On being asked about the diktat given by the Bangladeshi Army General Waqar-Uz-Zaman to hold elections with 1.5 years (about 18 months), he brazened out, “Well, if you want to presume, you may, but that’s not the decision of the government. The government has not given any opinion so far. The government needs to say when they would take a decision about their duration.”

When ‘Voice of America’ asked him about his main objectives, Yunus stated, “My main objectives are to bring in reforms, to arrange an election and hand over the power to the elected representatives.”

December 2024: Faced with pressure, Yunus vows to hold elections in late 2025 or early 2026

After 4 months had passed to the constitution of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus came under intense pressure to provide a timeline to conduct election.

To placate the masses, he said that fresh elections in Bangladesh would be held in late 2025 or early 2026. While speaking on the occasion of Vijay Diwas (16th December 2024), Yunus was heard saying, “Election dates could be fixed by the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026.”

“Throughout, I have emphasised that reforms should take place first before the arrangements for an election,” he said. “If the political parties agree to hold the election on an earlier date with minimum reforms, such as having a flawless voter list, the election could be held…by the end of 2025,” he added.

The ‘chief advisor’ to the interim government had claimed that elections could be delayed by a few months if ‘full list of electoral reforms’ were to be implemented.

March 2025: Yunus pushes election process to next year amid pressure from all quarters

Amid deteriorating law and order situation, economic crisis, and political uncertainty in Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus came under intense pressure from all quarters (public, political class, and the Army).

It had already been 7 months since the controversial ‘Nobel laureate’ took the reigns of the country into his hands.

On 25th March this year, Muhammad Yunus remarked that elections in Bangladesh could be held either in December 2025 or the half of next year (around June 2026).

“Our responsibility is to present the entire process transparently before the nation and hold the election once the process is complete,” he remarked.

May 2025: Yunus delays election in Bangladesh to until June 2026

On 25th May this year, the Press Secretary of Muhammad Yunus declared that Yunus would not stay in power for a single day after 30th June 2026 (indicating that elections in Bangladesh are unlikely to happen until that time).

Shafiqul claimed, “In the meeting, the chief adviser told political party leaders that ‘we are in a state of war’. After banning the Awami League, they [people] are not able to accept anything. There is a conspiracy going on inside and outside the country aiming to push us back into subjugation. They’re trying destabilise the country,” he brazened out.

Yunus had tried to make an emotional appeal through his press secretary that he meant no harm to Bangladesh and that he was ‘undemocratically’ working for the country’s own interests (without being elected).

Muhammad Yunus and his new theatrics

The ‘chief advisor’ to the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, has finally run his course.

In a last-ditch effort to save his throne, the controversial US asset is resorting to blame game, creating mass hysteria and even threatening resignation.

After a drama that unfolded on 22nd May about the possibility of Yunus’ resignation, the nation’s focus shifted swiftly from the growing discontenment and facade of unelected, ‘democratic’ governance.

Student activists attempted to woo him at his residence, others demanded his elevation to the post of President. Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party claimed it never asked Yunus to vacate his position.

To top it all, prominent Bangladeshi newspaper ‘The Daily Star’ made a heartfelt appeal to the ‘chief advisor’ against considering resignation. Of course, Muhammad Yunus ‘relented‘ and decided against ‘abandoning’ his responsibilities.

“We’re not going anywhere until our job is done. The chief adviser will be with us. He has not said he will resign. The other advisers are also staying. We have been given responsibilities, and we are here to fulfill them,” information adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud clarified.