Indian Air Force Chief Air Marshal AP Singh said on Saturday that it is unfortunate the Indian defence forces could not convince our own people that Operation Sindoor was a success. Addressing the 16th Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture in Bengaluru, the IAF chief said that as the terror bases hit by India were over 100 km inside Pakistan, India could not get definitive proof of the damages.

Without naming anyone, he said that it is unfortunate Indians were doubting the success of the operation. He said, “we could not get anything from inside, and it became a big issue trying to tell our own people, unfortunately, as to what we have been able to achieve.”

Referring to the surgical strikes on Balakot, the IAF said that India has human intelligence which gave clear indication of the huge damage of the terror headquarters, but the forces could not convince our own people about the success. He said that the Indian forces were able to take care of the ghost of Balakot, as lots of evidence of the damages done by Operation Sindoor have emerged.

He referred to before and after satellite images of the sites hit by India to show the damages. Moreover, he also showed images appeared on media and social media from Pakistan, clearing showing the massive damages faced by the terror bases and air force bases in Pakistan.

While Air Marshal AP Singh didn’t name anyone, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been at the forefront of questioning the success of Operation Sindoor. He has been parroting the clams made by Pakistan and China that several Indian fighter jets were shot down by Pakistan, even though Indian forces have repeatedly rejected the claims.

Similarly after the Balakot air strikes in 2019, the Congress leaders had repeated Pakistani claim that there was no damage caused by the Indian air strikes.