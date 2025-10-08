UP: 60-year-old Muslim man caught attempting to rape a minor Hindu girl in Hathras, locals thrash him after rescuing the victim

On 7th October, a 60-year-old Muslim man attempted to rape a 15-year-old Hindu girl, in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh. He lured her to the second floor of his residence and tried to force himself upon her. She screamed, prompting neighbours to intervene and save her from his clutches. They took him to the market and severely assaulted him.

According to media reports, the authorities arrived at the location, took the accused away from the crowd and took him into custody. They indicated that the minor girl is part of the barber community. The perpetrator had engaged in such atrocious behavior towards her multiple times and wanted to do the same with her in his house which is in the marketplace.

The neighbours grew suspicious and rushed to the scene, catching the offender in the act upon hearing the victim’s desperate cries for help. Afterward, they pulled him into the market and proceeded to thrash him. The throng gradually increased in size and the people became furious.

The police informed that the accused is employed as a DJ in Disawar. An investigation into the matter has been initiated and further legal measures are being pursued.