UP: Conspiracy to convert over 100 people to Christianity during ‘Changai Sabha’ in Gorakhpur foiled, 4 arrested

In the Sahajanwan area of Uttar Pradesh’s ​​Gorakhpur district, a case of conversion to Christianity under the pretext of offering inducements has been reported. A “healing prayer” or “Changai Sabha” was held at the home of a woman named Laxmi Yadav, where more than 100 rural women and men attended.

Police detained four people, including Laxmi Yadav, at the scene and began questioning them. An FIR has been registered at the Sahajanwan police station against Laxmi Yadav and five unidentified individuals under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act.

OpIndia has accessed the FIR copy. In its complaint, the Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh said that they have received information that in village Bhagora, under Sahjanwa Police Station precinct, one Laxmi Yadav and her daughter along with about 4-5 other unknown people are converting about 100 people en masse to Christianity by luring them with money.

“When we applicants reached that place, we saw that the said people were getting everyone converted to Christianity. When we protested, the said people started threatening to kill us and somehow, we all have come to Police Station Sahajanwa. Hence, we request you Sir, please register a case against the concerned people and take appropriate action,” the applicants stated.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter and are questioning four people in custody. Superintendent of Police Mahesh Choubey stated that an FIR has been filed and the matter is being thoroughly investigated.