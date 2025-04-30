UP: FIR against journalist Ashok Shrivastav after he shared a video alleging Bharat Samachar journalist was given land under SP govt

An FIR has reportedly been filed against three persons, including senior DD News journalist Ashok Shrivastav, at the Cyber Police Station, Agra, on 29th April for sharing a video on X that alleged a Bharat Samachar journalist was given government land in Uttar Pradesh at cheap prices by the previous Samajwadi Party government. The other two persons named in the FIR are journalist SK Pandey and Nitin Shukla.

देश के बड़े पत्रकार अशोक श्रीवास्तव समेत 3 लोगों द्वारा "भारत समाचार" को लेकर लिए गए ट्वीट पर आगरा पुलिस में FIR दर्ज हुई है। हालांकि अब अशोक श्रीवास्तव ने अपना ट्वीट Delete कर दिया है। pic.twitter.com/gHoDKb4SGz — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 29, 2025

It is alleged in the FIR, filed by Bharat Samachar reporter Sumit Agrawal, that Shrivastav and the other two persons defamed the news channel by sharing a “misleading” and “objectionable” post.

In the video shared by Shrivastav on X on 28th April, journalist SK Pandey alleged that Vashindra Mishra, a Bharat Samachar journalist, was given around 4.5 acres of government land allotted for a girls’ school by the previous Mulayam Singh government. Shrivastav shared the video, calling out the Bharat Samachar journalist and describing him as a ‘broker journalist’. However, later, he deleted his earlier post with the video and shared another post with the same video and clarified that he deleted his earlier post because he was not sure about journalist SK Pandey’s claim of linking journalist Vashindra Mishra with Bharat Samachar.

सुधीर पांडे जी के इस ट्वीट को लेकर मेरी अभी उनसे बात हुई, उनका दावा है कि जमीन किसी पत्रकार के नाम पर है और इसके कागज उनके पास हैं। लेकिन भारत समाचार को लेकर उन्होंने जो कुछ कहा उसमें भ्रम की स्थिति है। इसलिए अपना पूर्व ट्वीट डिलीट करके फिलहाल सुधीर पांडे से और जानकारी लेने के… https://t.co/ff3aRg5V6B — Ashok Shrivastav (@AshokShrivasta6) April 29, 2025

Shrivastav wrote, “I just spoke to Sudhir Pandey ji regarding this tweet. He claims that the land is in the name of a journalist, and he has the papers for it. But whatever he said about Bharat Samachar is confusing. Therefore, I will delete my previous tweet and write further on this after getting more information from Sudhir Pandey.”