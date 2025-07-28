In a shocking case from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Mohammad Naseemuddin has been arrested for allegedly hiding his identity, marrying a Hindu widow, and forcibly converting her and her children to Islam.

According to media reports, the woman, a hotel owner’s widow, met Naseemuddin nearly 10 years ago. Introducing himself as “Ravi”, he frequently visited her hotel and gradually gained her trust. The woman said he convinced her to marry him through court marriage, and later, two months after the marriage, he revealed his real identity and forced her to undergo nikah.

After the marriage, he allegedly took Rs 8 lakh from her, promising to build a house. He also changed the names and religion of her children; daughters Shivani and Himani were renamed Saniya and Sadmani, while sons Karan and Arjun were renamed Faizan and Armaan.

The woman alleges that Naseemuddin confined the whole family to his village house. But on 17th July, as he left without locking the house, she fled along with her children and lodged a police complaint. Naseemuddin has been arrested by UP police, and a case has been registered against him.