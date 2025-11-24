UP: Second incident of Muslim students urinating in water bottles of Hindu schoolmates in a month, victims suspect involvement of Maulvi. Read what happened

In Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, an outrageous incident has been reported at the Chameli Devi Higher Secondary School wherein female students, all Hindus, have revealed that some Muslim students mixed urine in their water bottles and placed it in their bags. The incident unfolded on 20th November in Usihat area.

The police have arrested four people from the families of the Muslim students allegedly involved in this incident and charged them with breach of peace. Earlier, Karni Sena city president Shivsevak Gupta lodged a complaint against three unidentified students in this matter. Based on Gupta’s complaint, the police registered had registered a case.

In addition to mixing urine in water, obscene messages were found written on the walls of the school’s washrooms. Reports say that when students registered their protest over this incident initially, no strict action was taken. Following this, the students informed their families, who then confronted the school management.

As the school management did not take any serious action, the families of affected students approached the Karni Sena and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. This, however, led to a commotion and the school manager as the Karni Sena activist arrived at the school with over 100 supporters. Both sides have filed complaints against each other.

According Shivsevak Gupta, who visited the school on recently, on 20th November Hindu girl students were on the rooftop while the school bags and water bottles were kept inside classroom. At that time, Muslim boys allegedly mixed urine into their water bottles.

Some students witnessed the incident informed other students sitting on the roof. They objected to the incident; however, the school management took no action.

Meanwhile, Badaun SSP Dr. Brijesh Kumar Singh has confirmed the occurrence of this incident and has informed that 4 people have been arrested in connection with the matter.

Similarly, Usihat inspector, Ajay Pal Singh said,” This incident occurred two days ago. No application was submitted to the police station at that time. Now, they have submitted a complaint. Applications have also been received from the school manager and principal. Both applications have been submitted to the education department officials. After their investigation, action will be taken in the matter.

Notably, a similar incident was reported in UP’s Baghpat district recently. In a government school in Dhikoli village, three students were allegedly forced to drink urine mixed water, who after smelling the stench complained to the school’s principal.

After investigation, it emerged that two 10-year-old Muslim boys mixed urine with water and wanted Hindu boys to consume it. The victims include a brother, sister, and a neighbour’s daughter. A sibling, aged 6 and 7, studies in grades 1 and 2 at Primary School No. 2 in Dhikoli village. The victims have suffe

The victim families arrived at the school and staged a protest. They also alleged that a Maulvi was involved in orchestrating this incident and demanded strict action.

“We told the child to keep the bottle with him and not share it with anyone. On Thursday, during lunch at school, the child’s bottle suddenly disappeared. He went searching for it and went to the bathroom. There, he saw a child from Muslim community in his class urinating into his bottle,” one of the victim’s fathers said.

After seeing this, the student took the bottle and rant Principal Yuddhveer Singh. All students and parents of the victim students gathered in the playground and after questioning the culprit Muslim student admitted to have mixed urine in water bottles of Hindu students.

“We had been urinating in the bottle for the past four days. A 15-year-old boy from another school had told us to do so.” Upon hearing this, the children’s parents scolded them and took them home,” the accused Muslim student said.

Meanwhile, school principal Yuddhveer Singh said, “We were informed of the child urinating in a drinking water bottle, after which a complaint was lodged with the family and the police were informed. These children are young and are unaware of such incidents. They did so at the behest of a boy from a nearby school.”

Reports say that the involvement of the village Maulvi cannot be ruled out, as he had also detained some children in the mosque on 15th August. When the children were summoned, they immediately began chanting “Allah Hu Akbar.” The situation was resolved after people intervened.

Atar Singh of Chandinagar police station said that the 15-year-old Muslim boy who instigated the 10-year-old Muslim student to mix urine in water bottles of Hindu students has been detained.

“The incident is being thoroughly investigated. The culprit will not be spared under any circumstances. A 15-year-old minor boy has been detained. After questioning him, the accused will be arrested if his name is revealed,” the officer said.