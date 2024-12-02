UPSC coach Awadh Ojha joins AAP, welcmed to party by Arvind Kejriwal

Popular UPSC coach Awadh Ojha, who runs the coaching centres known as ‘Ojha Sir Classes’, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi today on December 2. He was welcomed into the party by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

#WATCH | Awadh Ojha joins Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and leader Manish Sisodia. pic.twitter.com/14Xyev3rPN — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2024

Ojha is a popular YouTuber too. His opinions and motivational videos are often shared across social media platforms. He has been in news for controversial opinions too. In one viral video, Ojha was seen telling students, “Osama Bin Laden knew whom he had to fight. He attacked America and demolished the Twin Towers. The world came to know his name. He slapped the United States of America in its home. It is an achievement.”

In another video he was proclaiming that the world was reeling in darkness and Islam brought ‘the light’.