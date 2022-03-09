Amidst ongoing controversy over the faculty of Vision IAS, which is a training institute for UPSC aspirants, videos of faculty from other institutes making controversial statements have started to surface on social media platforms. The recent faculty in the series is Avadh Pratap Ojha, popularly known as Ojha Sir, of IQRA IAS, a Maharashtra based IAS training institute.

Twitter user erbmjha shared a few videos of Ojha. In one of the videos, he called the 9/11 attack an achievement for Al-Qaeda terrorist Osama Bin Laden. He said, “Osama Bin Laden knew whom he had to fight. He attacked America and demolished the Twin Towers. The world came to know his name. He slapped the United States of America in its home. It is an achievement. He only attacked once. This is called a dream. It does not matter the American forces picked him up from Abbottabad.”

“9/11 was an achievement of Osama Bin Laden ” — Ojha sir pic.twitter.com/wPZAAg3gnV — BALA (@erbmjha) March 8, 2022

In another video shared by Twitter user RMVikrant, Ojha talked about the origin of Islam. He said, “Read about the history of Islam. There was darkness all over. Women were being burnt in Europe in the name of witch-hunting. In India, there was Sati Pratha. Girls were being killed in China. There was darkness all over, and amidst the darkness, Mohammad Saheb was standing with a lamp in his hand, Islam… Love… Message.”

Ojha sir , itna Gyan kaha se Mila

Mere to kaan se khoon nikal gaya😭😳 pic.twitter.com/E4q9XlNXQ7 — ReviewMaster Vikrant (@RMVikrant) March 8, 2022

He further added, “Mohammad Saheb walks through the same path every day. A lady would throw garbage on him daily. If someone had thrown garbage on us, we would have shot that person. ‘How can someone throw garbage at me, a teacher at Vajiram! How dare you?’ One day, that woman did not throw garbage. He went inside to check on her and found her sick. He said he would pray to God she gets better soon.”

Who is Avadh Pratap Ojha?

Avadh Pratap Ojha is a senior faculty of History at IQRA IAS. He is a lawyer by profession and has been teaching UPSC aspirants for over 15 years.