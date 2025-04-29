US Navy’s F/A-18 fighter jet worth $60 million falls off into the Red Sea from aircraft carrier USS Harry S Truman while being towed 

The US Navy on Monday, 28 April, lost an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet onboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S Truman, currently deployed at the Red Sea. As per reports, the fighter jet, worth about $60 million, fell off along with its towing tractor from the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier while the vessel was being towed, as per a statement by the US Navy.

An F/A-18 fighter jet plunged off the deck of the USS Harry S. Truman, sinking into the Red Sea. The $70 million jet was reportedly being towed out of the hangar bay when the crew lost control. @TrevorLAult has the latest on the investigation. https://t.co/QMvq6tKP5c pic.twitter.com/s5cL8PyC6v — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) April 28, 2025

Reports citing US Navy sources added that the USS Harry Truman was conducting an evasive manoeuvre during the incident, and the aircraft was probably being towed to be loaded into the aircraft elevator when it slid out of control.

The Carrier Air Wing 1 of the aircraft carrier has been engaged in hitting Houthi targets from the Red Sea since March 15. The US Navy assets regularly face Houthi drones and missiles in the Red Sea.

In December 2024, Truman’s escort vessel USS Gettysburg, had accidentally shot down an F/A-18 assigned to the Carrier Air Wing 1 during an attempted landing.