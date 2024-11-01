US puts Indian companies, businessmen on sanctions list for doing business with Russia amid war with Ukraine

In a major development, the United States government has put some Indian companies and businessmen on the sanctions list for supposedly benefitting Russia amid its war against Ukraine.

It has sanctioned Ascend Aviation India Pvt. Ltd. for sending more than 700 shipments containing $2,00,000 worth of Common High-Priority List (CHPL) items to Russia-based firms between March 2023 and March 2024.

Two partial shareholders of Ascend Aviation, namely, Sudhir Kumar and Vivek Kumar Mishra were also put on the sanctions list.

US state Dept puts Indian companies, Indian nationals on sanctions list for supporting Russia’s Military-Industrial Base. US State Dept List: pic.twitter.com/U83OVw0FBq — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) November 1, 2024

Another India-based company targeted by the Biden administration happens to be Mask Trans. It has accused the firm of supplying $3,00,000 Common High-Priority List (CHPL) items to Russia based company between June 2023 and April 2024.

TSMD Global Pvt Ltd., an India-based company, was sanctioned for shipping $430,00,000 CHPL items to Russian firms between July 2023 and March 2024. The shipped items s include Electronic Integrated Circuits, CPUs and fixed capacitors.



Another firm targeted by the US government was Futrevo for supplying $1.4 million worth of CHPL items to Russia-based companies between January 2023 and February 2024.