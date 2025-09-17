The Unted States has rejected India’s request for consultations on the WTO on Washington’s 50% tariffs on copper, arguing the tariffs are not safeguard measures as claimed by New Delhi, as per a report by The Economic Times.

It told the WTO that there was “no foundation” for India to conduct consultations. This comes after India sought consultations with the US beneath the WTO settlement on safeguards earlier this month.

US told the WTO, “The United States is not maintaining this action pursuant to the safeguards / emergency action provision…and the Agreement on Safeguards (AoS). These tariffs are, therefore, not safeguard measures, and there is no basis to conduct consultations under the AoS with respect to these measures.”

That is the third case of India requesting such consultations with the US and that have been rejected by Washington. Earlier India sough consultations on U.S. tariffs on after metal and aluminium, and vehicles and auto parts.

The US imposed a 50% tariff on copper enter worth of semi-finished and spinoff copper imports beginning August 1 under Part 232 of its Commerce Growth Act of 1962. The tariff is applicable for unlimited duration.