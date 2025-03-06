USA: Pro-Palestine students face crackdown at Columbia University

Following the deadly October 7 terror attack by terrorist organisation Hamas against Israel in 2023, Universities in United States saw a wave of support for Hamas in US Universities. One of those Universities was the Ivy League Columbia University. However, with the change in administration in the US, these pro-Palestine students are facing a crackdown.

With Republicans led by President Donald Trump in power, Columbia University has launched a crackdown on students critical of Israel, with its newly formed Office of Institutional Equity initiating disciplinary action against several students who supported the terror attack on Israel.

Following Trump’s return to the White House in January this year, the disciplinary office of Columbia University has issued notices to dozens of students for sharing social media posts supporting Palestinians and participating in unauthorised protests.

Notably, under previous Joe Biden administration, Jews in general and Israelis in particular had come under attack in US Universities. However, now, the Hamas sympathisers seem to be running for cover.