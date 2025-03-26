Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defended his government’s “bulldozer action,” stating that some people need to be addressed in a language they understand. He emphasized that those who break the law will face consequences within the legal framework.

“Those who believe in justice, justice is done for them. Those who take justice and law into their own hands are taught a lesson in the framework of law. It should be explained in the language in which they understand it. If someone comes in front of us as a violent person to attack us, should we stand in front of him? No, if he comes as a violent person, then we will have to respond to his violence there,” the Chief Minister Adityanath told ANI.

Regarding the religious site dispute in Mathura, he asserted that the government is adhering to court orders, suggesting that more could have happened otherwise.

On the Sambhal issue, Adityanath questioned the construction of mosques on “Hindu sites,” arguing it contradicts Islamic principles. He reiterated that the government is acting within the law to uncover the truth.