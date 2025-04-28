Uttar Pradesh: 17 unlawful madrasas seized, 89 illegal constructions razed as Yogi govt’s bulldozer runs on Nepal border

The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has initiated measures against unlawful constructions along the Indo-Nepal border. Over 80 unauthorized structures that encroached upon land have been dismantled. Additionally, actions have been taken against madrasas located near the Nepal border, with more than a dozen institutions being sealed by the Yogi administration.

As per media reports, the action was taken between 25th and 27th April in the districts of Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur and Lakhimpur Kheri, which are adjacent to the Nepal border. Numerous illegally constructed mosques have also been discovered in various locations. The Yogi administration has shut down 17 madrasas operating without authorization in the Shravasti district. These madrasas operated in the Jamunaha and Bhinga tehsils next to Nepal.

The Muslim individuals managing these institutions were unable to present any legitimate documents when requested, leading the authorities to shut them down. In addition to this, the authorities have discovered encroachments by mosques and madrasas at five locations within Siddharthnagar district, which borders Nepal. These encroachments have been duly identified. Nineteen unlawful encroachments have been identified in the Maharajganj district and the evacuation process has commenced.

The boundary of Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh also borders Nepal and eforts are currently underway to eliminate 67 unlawful encroachments in this area. Many individuals are voluntarily dismantling their encroachments due to apprehension of administrative action. Additionally, measures have been implemented against illegal prayer sites in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Unauthorized prayers were being conducted at a location in Palia tehsil of Lakhimpur Kheri, where plans were underway to construct a mosque. The authorities have cleared the area. Additional sites in Lakhimpur Kheri are being identified for illegal encroachments.

It was disclosed that funds have been received from outside in regions next to Nepal. Subsequently, the state government took action in the border regions.