Uttar Pradesh: 4 arrested in Pratapgarh for carrying out illegal conversion activities, luring poor Hindus with money and threats

In Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, 4 persons have been arrested for carrying out illegal conversion activities. As per the FIR obtained by OpIndia, the accused Vrindavan, Vivek, Shatrughan, Rakesh and their associates were carrying out illegal conversion activities in the Bhavram Bojhi village under the Lalganj police station area in Pratapgarh.

The accused were confronted by a local complainant. The complainant has stated that he was first lured with money to convert to Christianity and then was threatened that if he didn’t convert, then he and his family would be suffering from illnesses.

The accused were also distributing missionary literature and pamphlets during the ‘prayer meeting’ on Sunday, 30 March.

Upon the written complaint by the person, the police have raided the location and arrested the four persons. They have been booked under Sections 3 and 5 of the Uttar Pradesh anti-conversion law, and Section 351(3) of the BNS.