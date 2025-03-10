Uttar Pradesh: Cat burnt alive by a group of friends after it crossed their path

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, a woman and her friends burnt a wild cat alive after it crossed their path. The incident reportedly took place in the Bhojpur police station area. SP Dehat Kunwar Akash Singh said that the Delhi’s Wildlife Crime Control Bureau received an email complaint along with a video.

The cat was brutally killed after it crossed the path of the accused. They also recorded a video while burning the cat as per reports.

The accused have been booked under Sections 9, 39, and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. If convicted, the accused face up to three years in jail and a fine of Rs 1 lakh or both.

The bike on which the accused were riding has been traced to a woman named Priya from Bhojpur.