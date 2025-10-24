Uttar Pradesh: Madrasa demands ‘virginity certificate’ from Class 7 girl before re-admission in Moradabad, father files police complaint

A shocking case has come to light from Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, where the father of a seventh-class girl Shamama Sharmeen has accused a madrasa of demanding a virginity certificate for his daughter.

The girl’s father, Mohammad Yusuf, who hails from Chandigarh, claims that the madrasa management not only demanded the certificate but also threatened to expel his daughter, if he didn’t comply.

The case has sparked outrage, and police have launched an investigation after receiving a formal complaint by the girl’s family on 14th October.

Father alleges humiliation and harassment

The girl, a student at Jamia Asanul Banat Girls College (Madrasa) in the Pakbara area of Moradabad, was studying in Class 7.

According to Yusuf, he had gone to the madrasa in August to get his daughter promoted to the eighth grade. However, the management refused to readmit her and demanded that he first submit a virginity certificate. Shocked and humiliated, the family took their daughter back home.

Yusuf later released a video statement accusing the madrasa management of defaming his daughter and the family’s character. “I live in Chandigarh, and serious allegations have been made against the management of Jamia Asanul Banat Girls College. They told me that before re-admitting my daughter, I had to provide a medical certificate confirming her virginity. What kind of rule is this?” he asked in the video.

Madrasa demanded virginity test before re-admission

Explaining the sequence of events, Yusuf said that his wife had gone to Allahabad for some time to look after her ailing mother. During this period, due to some domestic issues, he brought their daughter to Chandigarh for a few days on 16th July. When his wife later took their daughter back to school, the madrasa authorities refused to take her in, claiming they had received a phone call claiming that Yusuf behaved “inappropriately” with his daughter.

“On that basis, the madrasa said they couldn’t readmit her unless we got her medical examination done,” Yusuf said. He called the accusation “completely false and insulting,” saying it was an attempt to shame and harass the family. “Is there any law that requires a father to produce a medical report when sending his daughter to school?” he asked, visibly angry in the video.

Charged Rs 500 for Transfer Certificate

When the family realised that the madrasa was not willing to re-admit the girl, Yusuf’s wife, Halima, requested a Transfer Certificate (TC) so that they could enroll their daughter elsewhere. However, according to Yusuf, the madrasa charged ₹500 just to fill out the TC form.

“The TC form had a remark that said – ‘medical examination of daughter is necessary.’ We have both the TC form and payment receipt as proof,” Yusuf claimed. He added that even after paying the fee, the madrasa refused to issue the certificate. “My wife went to the school on 21st August, and since then, they have been delaying it every day. Sometimes they say they’ll give it tomorrow, sometimes the day after. Because of this delay, my daughter has not been able to get admission anywhere else.”

The father also said that the school took full fees from January to August even though his daughter attended classes for only seven days. “They are not only refusing to give the TC but have also stopped her education completely,” he said. “This constant mental harassment has put my daughter under severe stress.”

Complaint filed, police begin investigation

Yusuf said he has filed a complaint at the local police station against the school principal and the Maulana, holding them responsible for the harassment and false allegations. He also appealed to the government and police for justice. “I have full evidence, the fee slips, the TC form, and the payment receipt. I can produce them whenever required,” he said.

Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh: SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh says, "In Lodhipur, under the Parwada police station area, a complaint has been filed against a local madrasa. A Chandigarh resident stated that his daughter, admitted to the madrasa last year, faced inappropriate remarks… pic.twitter.com/vNiNPoQl4N — IANS (@ians_india) October 24, 2025

SP City Ran Vijay Singh confirmed that the police had received the complaint and were investigating. “There is a madrasa in the Lodhipur area under Pakbara police station. A man from Chandigarh has claimed that the madrasa management made objectionable comments about the character of his daughter and refused to re-admit her. The family claims that the girl was expelled and given a TC under pressure. The investigation is ongoing, and action will be taken based on the findings,” the officer said.