On 30th September, the authorities declared that they have solved a 2 year old case of a married 30-year-old Dalit woman named Sonam who disappeared after she went out to buy vegetables, in Hardoi of Uttar Pradesh nearly two years ago. She was reportedly in relationship with a 25-year-old youth named Maseedul who ended up killing her. The matter pertained to Saray Marufpur of Sandila police station area in Hardoi.

According to the police, the couple got into a fight in August 2023 during which she threatened to file a rape complaint against him. Afterward, he killed her and dumped her body in a dry well.

The accused is evading capture while his 21-year-old younger brother Sameedul and their 57-year-old father Mohammad Ayub have been caught for their suspected involvement in the crime, according to Circle Officer Santosh Kumar Singh. He added that raids are being conducted to apprehend Maseedul.

Police visited the well after receiving information from the nabbed pair and found skeletal bones, clothing, a hair clip and slippers. The objects were later recognised as belonging to the woman by her family. The report from the post-mortem investigation of the remains is still pending.

Singh infromed, “We managed to crack the case through the victim’s call detail records and other linked phone numbers.” He conveyed that the remains would be subjected to a DNA test.

According to the police, Maseedul and Sonam started talking on the phone on a regular basis after he received a missed call from her, marking the commencement of their affair. They lived 45 kilometres away from each other. He worked odd jobs in Delhi. Her spouse Shashichandra was employed at a Hardoi factory.

थाना संडीला पुलिस द्वारा वर्ष-2023 में एक महिला का अपहरण कर हत्या करने तथा शव को छिपाने की घटना का सफल अनावरण करते हुए 02 अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार करने के संबंध में- pic.twitter.com/3qwX2pErF6 — Hardoi Police (@hardoipolice) October 1, 2025

According to media reports, the deceased went to the local market on 6th August 2023 to purchase a water bottle for her young son. Her family lodged a report after she failed to return and her whereabouts couldn’t be located. Her father-in-law Ganga Ram then lodged a kidnapping case against unidentified individuals at the police station.

For months, the probe remained unresolved and multiple investigating officers failed to advance the case. Singh stated that police again looked into her call detail records and discovered that she had been in regular communication with a certain number.

They used this to reconstruct her travels on the day she vanished. According to her phone data, she travelled to Jahedipur village before arriving in Delhi. It was disclosed that Maseedul was the man behind the number she regularly called and his location data also showed that he accompanied her to the national capital.

Afterward, police searched Maseedul’s home in Jahedipur village but were unable to locate him. However, they did take his father and younger brother into custody for interrogation.

According to authorities, his father Ayub confessed during interrogation that Sonam had visited their home on the fateful day two years ago. She and Maseedul departed for Delhi while donning a burqa to prevent recognition, the following day.

A police official unveield, “Investigation revealed that in Delhi, the woman discovered that Maseedul was living in a shared room with four to five others, contrary to what he had told her. Upset by this, she argued with him and they returned to Hardoi. There, another heated confrontation took place in the presence of his father and brother, during which the woman allegedly threatened to implicate them in a false case of sexual assault and kidnapping. Fearing her threats, the accused strangled her to death and disposed of the body in a well near their house.”

According to the officer, a huge python was spotted inside the well when police visited it using the information given to them. The cops collected the remains after the forest department was summoned to remove the snake.

Singh pointed out, “The arrested accused have admitted to the crime.” The previous kidnapping First Information Report (FIR) now includes sections on murder and criminal conspiracy as well.