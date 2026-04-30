In a peculiar incident, around 140 chickens died at a poultry farm, allegedly due to the deafening noise from a DJ system played during a wedding procession. The poultry farm owner has lodged an FIR against the DJ operator.⁠ The incident took place in Dariyapur village under Baldirai police station area in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the complaint filed by Sabir Ali, the owner of the poultry farm, the incident occurred around 9:30 pm on the night of 25 April when a wedding procession (baraat) passed near his farm. The procession, which came from Ram Bhadra Purva in Kudwar for the marriage of Babban Vishwakarma’s daughter in Dariyapur, featured a DJ operated by Kavi Yadav of Parsipur, Kudwar.

The DJ was allegedly playing music at an extremely high volume, and it allegedly created panic among the chickens, leading to their sudden deaths.⁠ Farm owner Sabit Ali said that the deafening sound of the DJ music at around 9:30 pm caused the deaths of 140 chickens at the farm. He stated that the blaring sound was so intense that the birds got frightened and died on the spot.

He filed a complaint with the police following the incident, and the Baldirai police registered a case against the DJ operator Kavi Yadav under relevant sections. Baldirai police station in-charge Mahendra Pratap Singh said that the police are examining whether the DJ exceeded the permissible noise limits set by authorities.

Notably, high-decibel sound waves can cause severe stress or even heart attacks in birds and animals, which could be the possible cause of death of the chickens in this case.