The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, has been taking steps to improve the well-being and happiness of senior citizens by organising visits to religious, cultural and historical places. These initiatives are being carried out through the state’s Social Welfare Department to keep elderly residents engaged, positive and socially connected.

In a recent initiative, 211 elderly people from different districts in the NCR region of Uttar Pradesh were taken to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. During the visit, they explored the famous Amrit Udyan and enjoyed its greenery, flowers and peaceful surroundings.

Officials said the trip was designed to give the elderly a pleasant and enriching experience. Proper arrangements were made for their travel, food, safety and overall comfort.

According to the media reports, a total of 2,493 senior citizens living in old-age homes across the state have been taken on such trips between the financial years 2022-23 and 2025-26. The motive is to give them a refreshing change of environment and help them experience moments of joy and spiritual fulfilment.

Spiritual visits to Prayagraj

Keeping religious sentiments in mind, the government also facilitated visits to Prayagraj during major events. Around 1,515 senior citizens were allowed to take part in the Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025, where they took a holy dip.

In addition, 767 elderly people attended the Magh Mela 2026 and bathed at the Sangam. Officials said these experiences brought them a sense of peace, satisfaction and emotional comfort, as many were able to fulfil long-held wishes.

Regular local visits also organised

The initiative is not limited to large events. Senior citizens living in old-age homes are also taken to nearby temples and local tourist spots from time to time. These short trips help reduce feelings of loneliness and keep them mentally active and engaged.

Officials from the Social Welfare Department said the government is committed to ensuring that elderly citizens are treated with dignity and care. They added that such programmes show that senior citizens are not just part of families, but an important part of society whose well-being matters.

The initiative reflects a broader effort by the Yogi government to create a more supportive and respectful environment for its elderly population.