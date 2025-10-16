In another incident of love jihad, a Muslim youth trapped a Hindu girl in Uttarakhand by pretending to a Hindu and then raped her. The accused named Ahad Khan befriended a Hindu girl while pretending to be Ahad Thakur, in Udham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand. Afterward, he took her to a hotel where he raped her and even recorded an inappropriate video which he then used to blackmail her.

Hindu organizations expressed their outrage regarding the incident. They reached the location and started to demonstrate. The police apprehended the accused and threw him behind the bars. Additionally, a bogus Aadhaar Card bearing the name Ahad Thakur was found in his possession.

The victim charged that the accused masqueraded as a Hindu and made friends with her and even presented his father as Vishal Thakur. He then invited her to a hotel in Rudrapur where he sexually violated her and captured the heinous act before proceeding to blackmail her.

The police have initiated a case against the perpetrator under various sections and presented him before the court after which he was sent to prison. Rudrapur Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shiv Arora referred to the occurrence as a case of love jihad.

According to reports, he remarked that people often question such matters but they should see how a Muslim individual is engaging in love jihad by falsely identifying as a Hindu.