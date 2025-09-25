On Wednesday (24th September), Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that his government will not tolerate ‘cheating jihad’ in the state under any circumstances. He warned that those who play with the future of young people will be dealt with so strictly that they will be ‘reduced to dust.’

Dhami said that a tough law has already been brought in to stop the cheating mafia in recruitment exams. As a result, more than 25,000 young men and women have got government jobs.

Since 2022, over 100 people involved in exam paper leaks and organised cheating have been sent to jail. Even then, some groups are still trying to leak papers.

"युवाओं को भड़काने के लिए नकल जिहाद शुरू किया जा रहा है। उन सभी नकल माफियाओं और जिहादियों को बता देना चाहता हूं कि जब तक नकल माफिया को मिट्टी में नहीं मिला दिया जाता हम चैन से नहीं बैठेंगे।": माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @pushkardhami जी। pic.twitter.com/nJ2CliwLhp — Office Of Pushkar Singh Dhami (@OfficeofDhami) September 24, 2025

According to Dhami, a nexus of coaching centres and cheating mafia is working together to ruin the dreams of the youth. He said the government will not let this happen and will take the strongest possible action against such people.

His statement came after the recent UKSSSC Inspector recruitment exam case. On Monday, 22nd September, the exam paper was leaked from a centre in Haridwar just half an hour after it started.

According to the media reports, accused Shahid Malik sent a screenshot of the paper to his sister Sadiya, who then passed it to Professor Suman. Police have arrested Shahid and Sadiya.

Although officials stated that only part of the paper was leaked, the government has ordered strict action and assured that those responsible will be punished.