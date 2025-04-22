Uttarakhand: Road encroaching mazar in Rudrapur bulldozed and removed by city administration and NHAI

In Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur, a mazar that was obstructing a road and preventing a widening project was razed and removed by the administration early in the morning of April 22. As per reports, the Saiyad Masum Shah miyan and Sajjad Shah miyan mazar, situated at the Indira Chowk area of the city, was removed by the authorities of the city administration and NHAI officials.

Traffic from Indira Chowk to DD Chowk was halted during the bulldozer action, to prevent potential law and order issues and inconvenience to the public, the operation was carried out early in the morning, at around 3 am.

No media personnel were allowed during the operation, and passing vehicles were rerouted from Kashipur and Kichchha bypass. The highway is being widened at the location, the mazar, an unauthorised structure built on government land, was obstructing the road widening project. The court notice for demolition was issued earlier.

SSP Manikant Mishra, SP (city) Uttam Singh Negi, and SP (crime) Niharika Tomar were present during the process. As a precaution against potential law and order situations, early morning shops were shut down, and a significant police force has been deployed in the area, though no untoward incident has been reported so far.