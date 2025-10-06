PM Modi on Monday strongly condemned the shocking incident inside the Supreme Court, where a lawyer allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai during a court session. Calling the act “utterly reprehensible,” the PM Modi said it had “angered every Indian.”

“Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice B.R. Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable,” PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister also praised Justice Gavai’s composure in the face of provocation. “I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in such a situation. It reflects his deep commitment to justice and to upholding the spirit of our Constitution,” he added.

I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2025

Meanwhile, swift disciplinary action followed the incident. The Bar Council of India (BCI) has suspended 71-year-old advocate Rakesh Kishore, who was identified as the individual involved in the attack. According to BCI Chairman and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, prima facie evidence shows that Kishore, enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi, removed his shoes and attempted to throw them toward the CJI in Court No. 1 around 11:35 a.m., before being restrained by security staff.

“The conduct is, on the face of it, inconsistent with professional ethics, the rules governing advocates, and the dignity of the court,” the BCI order stated.