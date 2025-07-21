Vice‑President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on today (July 21, 2025), submitting his letter of resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, citing medical reasons and the need to prioritize his health.

The resignation came on the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, catching many by surprise amid a busy legislative agenda.

In his letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar invoked Article 67(a) of the Constitution to make his resignation effective immediately. Citing ongoing health challenges, he stated his intention to “prioritise health care and abide by medical advice.”

While the exact nature of his medical condition has not been officially disclosed, media reports suggest it may involve a progressive or persistent illness, though details remain confidential.