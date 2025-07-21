Muzaffarnagar Police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested three individuals — Nadeem, Mansher, and Rahees for circulating a fake video on WhatsApp groups, falsely claiming it to be from Moradabad.

The video, originally from Muzaffargarh, Pakistan (dated April 2024), falsely portrayed brutal killings of Muslim women and children by Bajrang Dal members and was passed off as an incident from Moradabad. It was allegedly disseminated during the Kanwar Yatra season to inflame communal tensions. DIG Singh said preliminary investigations suggest the video may have been supplied by Pakistani ISI handlers.

The video was deliberately shared during the Kanwar Yatra to incite communal tensions and disrupt harmony.

Preliminary investigations suggest a larger conspiracy, potentially involving cross-border elements. Police suspect the video may have originated from outside India and was used as part of a terror-linked propaganda effort. Authorities are treating the incident seriously and are probing deeper into the source and network behind the circulation.

The arrests have helped avert possible unrest, and officials have urged the public not to fall for provocative misinformation spread through social media platforms.

