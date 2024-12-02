Monday, December 2, 2024

Vikrant Massey announces retirement from acting, had earlier received threats for ‘The Sabarmati Report’ film

On Monday (2nd December), popular Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey announced his retirement from acting.

In an Instagram post, the 37-year-old actor informed, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home.”

“As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories.Thank you again,” he added.

It must be mentioned that Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur were blessed with a son in February this year.

Earlier, the actor informed that he had been receiving threats for ‘The Sabarmati Report’ movie which is based on the 2002 Godhra carnage.

