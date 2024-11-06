Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Actor Vikrant Massey says he is receiving threats for the movie ‘The Sabarmati Report’ based on Godhra train carnage

“This film is purely based on facts. It is something that I am dealing with or we as a team collectively are dealing with”, Vikram said

ANI
5

Actor Vikrant Massey’s next film is based on the real-life events of the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra, Gujarat on February 27, 2002.

On Wednesday, the film’s trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai, and surprisingly, during the media interaction, Vikrant opened up about him getting threats for being associated with the project that delves into the controversial and sensitive Godhra Train Burning incident.

“Ji Haan aaye hai or Aa rahe hai (Yes, I have been receiving theatres). But as I said ki hum kalakar hai or Kahaniyaan bolte hai. This film is purely based on facts. It is something that I am dealing with or we as a team collectively are dealing with and I think we will deal with it the way it has to be,” Vikrant shared.

The Sabarmati Report is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. The film also features Raashii Khanna AND Riddhi Dogra in pivotal roles.

In the film, Vikrant plays a journalist who probes the truth behind the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in The Sabarmati Report.

The Sabarmati Report is scheduled to be released in theatres on 15th November 2024.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

