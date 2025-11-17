‘We are committed to democracy’: India politely rejects Yunus govt’s demand of handing over Sheikh Hasina after dubious crime tribunal announces death penalty

India has responded to the Yunus interim govt’s demand of handing over former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to serve her death penalty, after a dubious “International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh” pronounced a death penalty for her after a sham trial.

“India has noted the verdict announced by the “International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh” concerning former PM Sheikh Hasina. As a close neighbour, India remains commited to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end”, India’s response read.

Statement by MEA India

Earlier today, the interim government of Bangladesh, led by Muhammad Yunus, had again asked the Indian government to hand over former PM Sheikh Hasina. In a letter, they had stated that as a part of the extradition treaty between India and Bangladesh, Hasina should be sent back to Dhaka. The letter came after the dubious “International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh” sentenced Hasina to death.

The “International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh” is a sham, rigged body that was designed to exact political revenge against Sheikh Hasina and leaders of the Awami League party. Awami League members were exclusively put on trial for alleged human rights violations, only after the unelected Yunus government made sure that all senior judges and advocates who were not blatantly hostile to Sheikh Hasina were sacked. The “International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh” is neither impartial nor international in any way.

Sheikh Hasina has been living in Delhi under the Indian government’s protection after her government fell in Dhaka to a violent coup.