We will end Naxalism by 31 March 2026: Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that his government will end Naxalism by the end of this financial year. I want to tell the house with full responsibility that we will end Naxalism by 31 March 2026, Shah said in Rajya Sabha during the Discussion on Working of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He said that his promised was based on the Modi government’s hard work of 10 years. The home minister said that the govt has ensured full proof security in the area in the fight against Naxals.

He reminded the house how the Naxals had once occupied a large portion of the region, and ran parallel government with own currency and stamp papers.

Amit Shah said that his govt started the fight against Naxals with the use of modern technology. The security forces were enabled with information with the use of location tracking, mobile phone tracking, scientific call log analysis, social media analysis, surveying their courier services, watch on the movements of their family members, drone surveillance, satellite imaging etc, he said.

The home minister added that artificial intelligence is being used to analyse drone and satellite imagery to track down Naxal bases.

Amit Shah also narrated how action against Naxals saw drastic change after BJP came to power in Chhattisgarh. He said that in last one year, 410 Naxalites have been encountered, 1194 arrested, 1,145 Surrendered, while 26 soldiers lost their lives. He said that it is same state, same police, same central forces, but there is big difference in results during Congress and BJP governments.