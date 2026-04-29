West Bengal Assembly elections: As state votes in phase 2, watch how central forces crack down on TMC goons

On 29th April, voters in West Bengal exercised their electoral right in the second and final phase of the Assembly Elections. This time, the Election Commission of India (ECI) called in additional companies of central forces to ensure fair elections. Amid the ongoing polls, central forces cracked down on ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons for creating chaos and threatening voters across districts.

Early in the morning, news agency PTI shared visuals of CRPF personnel detaining a person for creating chaos after an EVM machine reportedly glitched in Bally. The individual was carried out by four security personnel. In the same video, another individual was seen receiving baton treatment.

VIDEO | Howrah, West Bengal: An EVM glitch reportedly sparks clash in Bally. CRPF personnel detain two people.#AssemblyPollsWithPTI #WestBengalPollsWithPTI



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Eyo6DGfTzf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2026

BJP worker Sudhanidhi Bandhyopadhyay shared a video from Bhawanipur where Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari is contesting against TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. In the video, Adhikari was seen chasing TMC workers who tried to stop him.

It's on. Suvendu Adhikari vs TMC at Bhawanipur. Huge Forces has been now deployed. BJP has chased after the TMC workers who were sloganeering at LoP. pic.twitter.com/EAnuCKjL1m — Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay (@SudhanidhiB) April 29, 2026

In another video shared by the same user, Central Forces were seen chasing away TMC goons before Adhikari’s arrival.

And it begins. Massive number of TMC workers assembled at Bhawanipur to restrict Suvendu Adhikari's movement. Central Forces in Dabang mood swung into immediate action. pic.twitter.com/X2t7SsRu0r — Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay (@SudhanidhiB) April 29, 2026



Another visual came from Bhangar where CRPF resorted to a lathi charge to maintain law and order.

At around 9 am, a clash broke out between TMC and ISF supporters in Ramchandrapur of Hooghly district. CRPF’s 240 Mahila Battalion stepped in to disperse them.

VIDEO | West Bengal Election 2026: A clash broke out between TMC and ISF supporters as tensions erupted at Booth No. 147 in Ramchandrapur under Rajhati-1 Panchayat in Khanakul in Hooghly District, over allegations of appointing fake polling agents. #AssemblyPollsWithPTI… pic.twitter.com/u2JlxmyKL3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2026

CRPF Sub-Inspector Usha said in a statement, “It was a minor incident. Some people tried to create trouble over identification and got a bit aggressive, but by then our team had already reached…A full company of the 240 Mahila Battalion is deployed in this sector, and women are on duty throughout…Right now, voting is taking place in a peaceful manner.”

VIDEO | West Bengal Election 2026: A clash broke out between TMC and ISF supporters earlier today as tensions erupted at Booth No. 147 in Ramchandrapur under Rajhati-1 Panchayat in Khanakul over allegations of appointing fake polling agents.



CRPF Sub-Inspector Usha says, "It was… https://t.co/hfDFhvjsP0 pic.twitter.com/ohaWOG306d — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2026

Taken together, these visuals from across districts paint a clear picture of how central forces remained on the ground, stepping in wherever tensions threatened to spiral. While there were scattered attempts to disrupt polling, their swift response ensured situations were brought under control quickly. Officials on the ground maintained that despite these incidents, voting continued without major disruption in most areas.

The results for West Bengal Assembly Elections alogn with other states will be announced on 4th May.