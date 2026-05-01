The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared the polling held on April 29, 2026, in 15 specific polling stations of two Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas district as void and ordered fresh polling on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The re-poll will take place at 11 polling stations in Magrahat Paschim Assembly Constituency and 4 polling stations in Diamond Harbour Assembly Constituency from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM.⁠

The ECI has stated that the decision was taken under sub-section (2) of Section 58 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, after considering reports from the concerned Returning Officers and Observers regarding the General Election to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The Commission has instructed that the widest possible publicity be given in the polling areas through drum-beating and other means, and that all contesting candidates be informed in writing.

As per the official notice issue by the ECI, the affected polling stations are as follows:

142 – Magrahat Paschim AC (11 stations):

46: Uttar Yearpur F.P. School, Room No. 2

126: Najra F.P. School, Room No. 1

127: Najra F.P. School, Room No. 2

128: Deula F.P. School, Room No. 1

142: Ghola Noyapara Girls’ High Madrasha, Room No. 2

214: Ektara Malaya F.P. School, Room No. 1

215: Ektara Malaya F.P. School, Room No. 2

216: Ektara Malaya Dhora F.P. School, Room No. 1

230: Bahirpuya Kurkuriya F.P. School, Room No. 1

231: Bahirpuya Kurkuriya F.P. School, Room No. 2

232: Bahirpuya Kurkuriya F.P. School, Room No. 3

143 – Diamond Harbour AC (4 stations):

117: Bagda Junior High School

179: Chanda F.P. School, Room No. 2

194: Haridevpur F.P. School

243: Roynagar F.P. School (Room No. 2)

The District Election Officer, South 24 Parganas, and the respective Returning Officers and Observers have been directed to make necessary arrangements and ensure compliance.

What Happened on April 29

These stations were part of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on 29th April. The ECI received a total of 77 complaints of alleged EVM tampering across four constituencies in South 24 Parganas, 32 in Falta, 29 in Diamond Harbour, 13 in Magrahat, and 3 in Budge Budge.

The primary allegations, largely raised by the BJP, were that buttons on the EVMs corresponding to opposition candidates, mainly BJP symbols, had been deliberately obstructed or marked with tape, adhesive substances, ink, bubble gum, or even perfume by alleged TMC cadres. This was claimed to have prevented voters from properly selecting their preferred candidates. Photos of EVMs with tapes stuck on the BJP button on EVMs had appeared on social media.

In Magrahat Paschim specifically, there were additional serious allegations of spy cameras being placed in voters’ shirt pockets to monitor and track their voting choices. After on-ground verification by Returning Officers, Observers, and a special team led by Special Roll Observer Dr. Subrata Gupta, the ECI confirmed irregularities in these 15 booths and declared the original poll void to safeguard the sanctity of the electoral process.

This is the first time that repolling has been ordered in the recently concluded assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

It is not clear whether repolling will be ordered in remaining 62 booths where irregularities were reported. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that it should be held at many more booths. He said, “Repolling should have been conducted in more booths. At present, it is limited to only a few booths, whereas in the Falta segment alone, it should have been held in at least 60 booths… It appears the authorities are still considering the matter. There is a proper procedure; they review CCTV footage, observer reports, and the presiding officer’s records. Based on this system, decisions are taken. We respect the Election Commission fully and do not speak in the manner that Mamata Banerjee does.”

The ECI has emphasised that fresh polling will follow all standard protocols as per the Handbook for Returning Officers. Vote counting for the entire Assembly election remains scheduled for May 4, 2026.