‘How will we survive now’: Hindu woman in Malda narrates how Muslims destroyed their homes, police remained mute spectator

A day after Muslim mobs ran rampage in Mothabari village in the Malda district of West Bengal, a Hindu woman on Friday (28th March) recounted the horror perpetrated by the extremists on her family. The video was shared by BJYM leader Achintya Mondal.

“Muslims have destroyed Hindu homes…Hindus have been forced to hide under their beds with their young kids and family…No one was spared,” a victim was heard narrating her ordeal.

The woman pointed towards Muslim homes in the village and showed how they have been left unharmed. “They carried out bloodshed… They have finished our homes, shops and took away our money and belongings. How will we survive now? Show us a way,” the Hindu victim broke down in tears.

She narrated how the residence of her son-in-law was also destroyed by violent Muslim mobs. “The police ran for their lives. They did not save us,” the Hindu woman lamented.

“What will we eat now? They have looted everything, including our grains…If Muslims continue these atrocities on us, how will we survive?” she asked.