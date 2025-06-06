West Bengal police stop raid of Assam police at house of Wazahat Khan, who made derogatory comments about Hindu deities

The West Bengal police have reportedly stopped a raid conducted by the Assam police at the residence of Wazahat Khan, who made derogatory remarks about Hindu deities.

According to a report (archive) by PratidinTime, tensions emerged between Assam and West Bengal police during the course of the raid.

“The raid, conducted at Qadri’s residence, was met with strong resistance from West Bengal Police, who allegedly protected the accused and refused to cooperate with Assam police. Sources claim that the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government pressured local law enforcement to prevent Qadri’s arrest and transfer to Assam,” the report stated.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media that a case was registered against Wazahat Khan and a police team from the State would be sent to West Bengal for arrest.

According to Pratindin time, the Assam police could not nab the accused due to non-cooperation from West Bengal. Wazahat Khan is currently on the run from law enforcement authorities.

“The Assam Police has expressed strong displeasure, calling the West Bengal Police’s actions a deliberate attempt to shield the accused and obstruct justice,” the report added.