Wazahat Khan, who filed FIR against Sharmishta, turns out to be an anti-Hindu bigot but Kolkata police takes no action

A radical Muslim man from Kolkata, identified as one Wazahat Khan, has posted multiple social media posts denigrating Hindu deities and making vile comments about the Santan Dharma. Despite this, he has not been arrested by the Kolkata police. Wazahat Khan is the same man who filed the FIR against 22-year-old student Sharmishta Panoli.

The radical Muslim man, who runs the Kolkata-based Rashidi Foundation, took credit for ensuring the arrest of the Hindu girl 1500 kms away from Gurgaon. For the unversed, Sharmishta Panoli had posted an Instagram video lashing out at Pakistan, which somehow ‘offended’ Indian Muslims (thus resulting in them issuing death and rape threats).

Despite being the victim, Sharmishta Panoli was arrested, her bail petition was rejected, and she was sent to judicial custody for 2 weeks. In the meantime, Wazahat Khan was seen celebrating her arrest with other Muslim youths.

Screengrab of the Instagram Post of Wazahat Khan

The name of Wazahat Khan and his Rashidi Foundation also features in the First Information Report (FIR), which was lodged against Sharmishta Panoli.

Screengrab of the FIR copy against Sharmishta Panoli

On Sunday (1st June), social media was abuzz with tweets and posts of Wazahat Khan, wherein he made derogatory, vile and blasphemous posts against Hinduism and its deities.

“Kamakhya Devi temple where Brahmin gets worship from other Hindus of a chopped Vagina. It is very hard to differentiate. Is it blind worship or mental sickness ?? Sick people. Indian hindu worship female vagina for luck,” he had tweeted.

Screengrab of the tweet by Wazahat Khan of Rashidi Foundation

Some of his other tweets include –

“Ek Hindu apni Saali ko ang ang pe rang lagate hue aur apne dosto ko bhi uske sath aisa karne ko invitation dete hue… cHindus… Yahi hai inki Asliyat… Rapist culture” “Nahi wo uski baat kar rha hai jiski 16108 rakhelo ke sath rang rasiya manata tha…Or chupke chupke Ladkiyo ko nahate hue dekhta ta…” “I have something for you…read about your religion first. Urine drinkers scums” “Tujh jaise Randi pet ki aulad Rasool ke bare me baat kare ye zeb nahi deta be…Tu Iski baat kar, tera krishna kaisa rangeela tha dekh…Sachayi dekh Wahem me mat jee… Jhantu Sale tune jo bhi kaha wo sab toh jhut aur bohta hai lekin ye tere hi kitab ka hai sach padh, Suwar ke pille”

Screengrab of the Twitter posts of Wazahat Khan

In one Instagram comment, the same Muslim radical was seen commenting –

Abe bhosdiwale, Behnchod… Apni behn se jaker sikh tera dharm lawde, Tera dharm jo teri behn kothe me baith kar sikhati hai … Or wahi dharm tere ghar pe aakar sikhati hai, Chudwa kar behnchod… Apni biwi ko tujh jaisa sanghi kam chodta hai dusre ke lye chod deta hai aur apni behn chodta hai… behnchod… Sun be Randi pet ka jana… Mere Abao Ajdaad Convert hue bhi te na toh humein unpar fakr hai…ke ganda dharm shaitano ka puja karne wala, Lingam ka puja karne wala dharm chod kar… Paak saaf Dharm apnaya aur haq dharm apnaya…Fakhr hai unpe…Jaa Tu Lingam puja kar…Lawde

Screengrab of the Instagram comments of Wazahat Khan

Despite such overwhelming evidence against Wazahat Khan, aimed at disturbing communal harmony and creating enmity between two religious, no action has been taken by the Kolkata police against the Muslim youth (who resides in Kolkata).

Two complaints have been filed against the accused but to no avail so far. Kolkata police could travel 1500 km to arrest a 22-year-old Hindu girl but failed to nab Kolkata-based Wazahat Khan.

BJP leader had perfectly summarised the state of affairs in West Bengal while speaking to the media. “The action is only taken against Sanatanis. Everyone here has a licence to abuse Sanatan Dharma…This is appeasement politics,” he had said.