‘If Muslims offer Namaz on a land, then, it becomes Waqf property’: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

Amid the ongoing debate over encroachment by Waqf Boards across India, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee announced that a piece of land would qualify as ‘Waqf property’ if Muslims offered Namaz on it.

“When you offer Namaz or whoever offers Namaz anywhere, then, that will be treated as Waqf property,” he was heard saying during a public meeting on Saturday (30th November).

He further declared, “If 20, 15, or 5 people (referring to Muslims) regularly offer Namaz there, then, it will be considered as Waqf property.”

These remarks were made by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who is also a member of the Standing Committee on WAQF. According to him, any location where Muslims offer Namaz would automatically be considered a WAQF property. This suggests that public spaces, such as roads, railway tracks,… pic.twitter.com/hrzFgvfsYp — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 1, 2024

Kalyan Banerjee is a TMC MP from the Serampore Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, he stirred the hornet’s nest by making derogatory remarks against Goddess Sita and Ram Bhakts.

“Sita told Ram that I am thankful that Ravana had abducted me. If your followers chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and brandishing saffron headgear had kidnapped me, I would have ended up like the Hathras victim from Uttar Pradesh,” he had said during a rally.

In his politically-motivated statement, Banerjee tried to glorify the demon king Ravana while simultaneously defaming the Ram Bhakts of committing a heinous crime against Goddess Sita.