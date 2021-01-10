Sunday, January 10, 2021
Home News Reports Sita would have ended like Hathras victim if she was abducted by Ram’s followers...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Sita would have ended like Hathras victim if she was abducted by Ram’s followers instead of Ravana: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

In his politically-motivated statement, Kalyan Banerjee tried to glorify the demon king Ravana while simultaneously defaming the Ram Bhakts of committing a heinous crime against Goddess Sita.

OpIndia Staff
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee compares Sita with 'Hathras victim', stirs row
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee (Photo Credits: The August)
2

The Trinamool Congress party (TMC) has often resorted to minority appeasement in a bid to maintain its stronghold over the Muslim vote bank. However, ahead of the upcoming West Bengal elections, the party has now upped his ante with anti-Hindu propaganda.

While addressing a rally, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee made derogatory remarks about Goddess Sita and Ram Bhakts. “Sita told Ram that I am thankful that Ravana had abducted me. If your followers chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and brandishing saffron headgear had kidnapped me, I would have ended up like the Hathras victim from Uttar Pradesh,” the TMC leader said while addressing a rally.

In his politically-motivated statement, Banerjee tried to glorify the demon king Ravana while simultaneously defaming the Ram Bhakts of committing a heinous crime against Goddess Sita. Lambasting him for his remarks, former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy inquired, “Are you a Hindu? If yes, then, open your ears and listen to this speech of an Islamist disguised as a Hindu. If you don’t spew venom against Hinduism, then, you cannot become a true Islamist.”

BJP has strongly reacted to the comments of Kalyan Banerjee. party’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya asked, “Is trampling on Hindu sentiment Pishi’s idea of appeasement?”

Slamming Kalyan Banerjee, BJP’s poll in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said that TMC is rattled due to the popularity of BJP. He said, “All these are rubbish and foolish remarks. I would not even react to it because this kind of rubbish is said by rubbish people. I would just want to advise that they should go to a psychiatrist.”

Kalyan Banerjee compares Nirmala Sitharaman to ‘Kaali Naagin’

The Trinamool Congress MP is not new to making contentious remarks. In a bid to mock Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the government’s economic policies, Trinamool Congress (TMC) politician Kalyan Banerjee made disparaging comments about her at a rally in Bankura in West Bengal in July last year.

He said, “Kaala naginir chubal khaya jamon manush mara jai, temni Nirmala Sitharaman er chubal khaya Bharatvarshar er manush ektu ektu morche (Just like a black venomous snake, Nirmala Sitharaman is killing people every day in India).” Kalyan Banerjee further added, “Don’t you have any shame for razing Indian economy to the ground? You must resign and go back to Andhra Pradesh. She is the most useless Finance Minister of the world.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

The allure of QAnon: The Cult of Q that has taken USA by storm and institutions are fighting hard, and failing, to contain

K Bhattacharjee -
QAnon, or the Cult of Q, imposed itself on national consciousness after the recent storming of Capitol Hill in Washington DC.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi returns to India after spending his new year’s eve at an undisclosed location believed to be Milan: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi had left to Milan, Italy where his extended family members are believed to be living, amidst the protests by a section of Punjab farmers against the farm laws passed by the Modi government.
Read more

Did you know former PM Manmohan Singh cannot read Hindi? All his speeches were written in Urdu

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan SIngh needed his Hindi speeches written in Urdu so that he could read them

WHO distorts Indian map, separates Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, from rest of the country

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The two newly created Union Territories of India have been marked in grey colour, separate from India which appears in navy blue.

How Mumbai police recreated the crime scene in Jhanvi Kukreja murder case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, the police recreated the crime scene with the help of two dummy bodies, sniffer dogs and five forensic experts.

USA: Laptops and documents stolen during Capitol Hill Violence, including from House Speaker Pelosi’s office, raises national security concerns

World OpIndia Staff -
Capitol Hill Protesters stole a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the violence that erupted in Washington DC.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: Here’s how they fare against each other amidst concerns of privacy after WhatsApp’s latest policy update

OpIndia Staff -
The popularity of messaging apps Signal and Telegram soared after WhatsApp updated its policy raising concerns about data privacy
Read more
News Reports

All you need to know about Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, the teenage girl who was brutally killed at a New Year party in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that the injuries incurred by Jhanvi Kukreja were homicidal and not accidental
Read more
Social Media

NSE India gaffe: Shares pictures of ‘sexy diva’ and ‘hot girl’ Mouni Roy from official handle, deletes after being caught

OpIndia Staff -
NSE shared four sensual pictures of the actor with hashtags like #beautifuldiva, #sexydiva, #hotgirl, #mouniroyhot
Read more
World

‘Colonel Perez’ threatens ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC carrying weapons, claims Trump told them to ‘fight like hell’

OpIndia Staff -
Colonel Perez, with the username @Colonel007 on Parler, has claimed that 'patriots' will return to Washington DC on Jan 19th.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Sita would have ended like Hathras victim if she was abducted by Ram’s followers instead of Ravana: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

OpIndia Staff -
Slamming Kalyan Banerjee, BJP's poll in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said that TMC is rattled due to the popularity of BJP
Read more
News Reports

“Adani apples”: Has Adani really taken over agriculture sector after the three farm laws were passed

OpIndia Staff -
Images of Apples marketed by Farm Pik of Adani group were circulated on social media claiming it has taken over the sector using new farm laws
Read more
World

The allure of QAnon: The Cult of Q that has taken USA by storm and institutions are fighting hard, and failing, to contain

K Bhattacharjee -
QAnon, or the Cult of Q, imposed itself on national consciousness after the recent storming of Capitol Hill in Washington DC.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi returns to India after spending his new year’s eve at an undisclosed location believed to be Milan: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi had left to Milan, Italy where his extended family members are believed to be living, amidst the protests by a section of Punjab farmers against the farm laws passed by the Modi government.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know former PM Manmohan Singh cannot read Hindi? All his speeches were written in Urdu

OpIndia Staff -
Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan SIngh needed his Hindi speeches written in Urdu so that he could read them
Read more
News Reports

WHO distorts Indian map, separates Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, from rest of the country

OpIndia Staff -
The two newly created Union Territories of India have been marked in grey colour, separate from India which appears in navy blue.
Read more
News Reports

How Mumbai police recreated the crime scene in Jhanvi Kukreja murder case

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, the police recreated the crime scene with the help of two dummy bodies, sniffer dogs and five forensic experts.
Read more
World

USA: Laptops and documents stolen during Capitol Hill Violence, including from House Speaker Pelosi’s office, raises national security concerns

OpIndia Staff -
Capitol Hill Protesters stole a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the violence that erupted in Washington DC.
Read more
News Reports

World Hindi Day and how it is different from ‘Hindi Diwas’

OpIndia Staff -
Since 1975, the World Hindi Conference has been organised in several countries over the years including Mauritius, USA and the UK
Read more
News Reports

‘Jamia University terminated 23 employees from Valmiki community, no money for food’ – emotional video of terminated sanitation employees go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Jamia university terminated 23 employees of Valmiki community who had been working at the university for 15 to 20 years
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com