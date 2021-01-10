The Trinamool Congress party (TMC) has often resorted to minority appeasement in a bid to maintain its stronghold over the Muslim vote bank. However, ahead of the upcoming West Bengal elections, the party has now upped his ante with anti-Hindu propaganda.

While addressing a rally, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee made derogatory remarks about Goddess Sita and Ram Bhakts. “Sita told Ram that I am thankful that Ravana had abducted me. If your followers chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and brandishing saffron headgear had kidnapped me, I would have ended up like the Hathras victim from Uttar Pradesh,” the TMC leader said while addressing a rally.

Know this man?

Kalyan Banerjee,a Trinamool MP with a Hindu Brahmin name.

He’s saying,”Sitaji tells Rama,I’m lucky that I was kidnapped by Ravana. If it was your chelas wearing bhagwa headgear,my state would have been like the raped woman of Hathras”.



Ram Bhakts,will you reply? https://t.co/HIiWWf5BL4 — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) January 10, 2021

In his politically-motivated statement, Banerjee tried to glorify the demon king Ravana while simultaneously defaming the Ram Bhakts of committing a heinous crime against Goddess Sita. Lambasting him for his remarks, former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy inquired, “Are you a Hindu? If yes, then, open your ears and listen to this speech of an Islamist disguised as a Hindu. If you don’t spew venom against Hinduism, then, you cannot become a true Islamist.”

BJP has strongly reacted to the comments of Kalyan Banerjee. party’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya asked, “Is trampling on Hindu sentiment Pishi’s idea of appeasement?”

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, used derogatory language against Sita-mata. Claims that she told Bhagwaan Ram, “thank God, I was abducted by Ravan and not by your chelas or else my fate would have been same as Hathras victim!”



Is trampling on Hindu sentiment Pishi’s idea of appeasement? pic.twitter.com/rCff9O8iYC — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 9, 2021

Slamming Kalyan Banerjee, BJP’s poll in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said that TMC is rattled due to the popularity of BJP. He said, “All these are rubbish and foolish remarks. I would not even react to it because this kind of rubbish is said by rubbish people. I would just want to advise that they should go to a psychiatrist.”

Kalyan Banerjee compares Nirmala Sitharaman to ‘Kaali Naagin’

The Trinamool Congress MP is not new to making contentious remarks. In a bid to mock Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the government’s economic policies, Trinamool Congress (TMC) politician Kalyan Banerjee made disparaging comments about her at a rally in Bankura in West Bengal in July last year.

He said, “Kaala naginir chubal khaya jamon manush mara jai, temni Nirmala Sitharaman er chubal khaya Bharatvarshar er manush ektu ektu morche (Just like a black venomous snake, Nirmala Sitharaman is killing people every day in India).” Kalyan Banerjee further added, “Don’t you have any shame for razing Indian economy to the ground? You must resign and go back to Andhra Pradesh. She is the most useless Finance Minister of the world.”