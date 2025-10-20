PM Modi celebrated Diwali this year with Indian Navy personnel on INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier. But what made the evening truly special was a heartfelt song performed by the personnel, ‘Kasam Sindoor Ki’.

The song, written and sung by the Navy officers themselves, was a tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of India’s soldiers. It was inspired by Operation Sindoor, India’s strong military response to the Pahalgam terror attack in May 2025.

The song’s words spoke of duty, courage, and the promise to protect the nation at any cost. It deeply moved everyone on board, including the PM.

Sharing the video on X, PM Modi wrote: “Will always cherish the cultural program on board INS Vikrant last evening. The naval personnel are truly creative and versatile. They penned a song, ‘Kasam Sindoor Ki,’ which will remain etched in my memory.”

PM Modi called INS Vikrant a “towering symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” saying it represents India’s growing confidence and self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

PM Modi arrived near the Goa coast on Sunday evening and spent the night with the Navy. On the flight deck, surrounded by MiG-29K fighter jets, he watched both day and night take-offs and landings, something he found deeply inspiring.