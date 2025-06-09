World’s largest container ship MSC IRINA makes historic debut at Vizhinjam International Seaport

On Monday, June 9, MSC IRINA, world’s largest container ship by Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) capacity, docked at the Vizhinjam International Seaport. The ship will be berthed there till June 10, Tuesday.

The MSC IRINA has a capacity of 24,346 TEUs, with a length of 399.9 metres and a width of 61.3 metres. It is engineered to stack containers up to 26 tier high. The container ship was launched in March 2023.

This is MSC IRINA’s maiden visit to a South Asian port, making it a historic occasion, and also highlighting Vizhinjam’s capabilities in handling Ultra-Large Container Vessels (ULCVs). The port has emerged as a key hub in maritime trade having recently welcomed other Icon-class vessels, including MSC Türkiye and MSC Michel Cappellini.

Vizhinjam International Seaport was inaugurated by PM Modi On May 2, 2025. The Indian Prime Minister called it a symbol of new age development. The port is operated by Adani Ports.