Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the people of Kerala and the country after inaugurating the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, calling it a “symbol of new age development.”

The inauguration in Thiruvananthapuram of the project, built by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), which is India’s first deep-water dedicated container transhipment port, was conducted in the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, which has been built at a cost of 8,900 crore ambitious project of the Kerala government has been developed under the public-private partnership by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.

Furthermore, PM Modi emphasised that the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport is an example of “new age development” as at one end there is a deep sea, whereas on the other hand, there are a lot of opportunities, which is the beauty of nature.

“On one hand, there is this big sea with so many opportunities and on the other hand, there is beauty of nature, in between there is this ‘Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport’, which is a symbol of new-age development”, PM Modi said in his address to the public.

Furthermore, PM Narendra Modi extended his wishes on the occasion of Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti and said that he had the privilege of visiting his birthplace three years ago. He added that there is a statue of Adi Shankaracharya in the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises.

“Today is the birth anniversary of Lord Adi Shankaracharya. Three years ago in September, I had the opportunity to visit his birthplace. I am happy that a grand statue of Adi Shankaracharya has been installed in the Vishwanath Dham complex in my parliamentary constituency Kashi. I have got the opportunity to unveil the divine statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand. Today, the doors of the Kedarnath temple have opened in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand”, PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended the gratitude of PM Modi on behalf of the people of the state to dedicate the landmark project to the nation.

“On behalf of the people of Kerala, I once again express our sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister for visiting our state to dedicate the landmark project to the nation. I also extend my congratulations to the Adani Group for executing this mission with excellence”, he said while addressing the gathering.

The Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport port is currently being developed in a landlord model with a Public Private Partnership component on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis. The private partner, the Concessionaire Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited commenced the construction on December 5, 2015.

Strategically located just 10 nautical miles from the international shipping routes connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf and the Far East, Vizhinjam port with its proximity to the East-West axis, the port is expected to significantly reduce the dependence of the country on other international ports for transshipment of cargo.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)