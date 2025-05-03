A day after ‘farmer’ leader Rakesh Tikait was manhandled at a Muzaffarnagar rally against Pahalgam terror attack, his supporters issued threats and abused government. The remarks were made at an emergency panchayat called by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) after Tikait faced protest for his participation in an anti-terror rally.

“”10 min do laash bichha denge, ye r*ndwo ki Sarkar hai, sar kalam kar denge” a BKU leader was heard screaming in the mic.

pic.twitter.com/sYGLIGO4i4 — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) May 3, 2025

“We are waiting for Rakesh Tikait’s orders. If he asks us, we will behead them,” one of the Tikait supporters says in the mic.

The development came a day after tensions flared in Muzaffarnagar just before a public protest—Jan Aakrosh Yatra—was set to begin, organized in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. A large crowd of traders and members of Hindu organizations gathered at Town Hall Ground, raising slogans against terrorism and Pakistan. Cries of “Revenge must be taken!” echoed throughout the area.

The situation intensified when Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), arrived at the venue. The crowd erupted in protest, chanting “Rakesh Tikait, go back!” As he attempted to leave, people surrounded him, prompting police intervention. In the scuffle that followed, tensions escalated further.

Loud cheer erupted as Tikait’s turban went knocking down, reflecting people’s anger against the ‘farmer leader’.

