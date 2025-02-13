Yet another car attack in Germany: 28, including children, injured in Munich as Afghan asylum seeker drives into crowd

A man drove a car into a union demonstration in Germany’s Munich on Thursday, February 13, injuring at least 28 people, including children. The authorities believe it was a deliberate attack.

The German police have arrested a suspect, an Afghan asylum-seeker, for the crime, months after six people were killed and scores were injured after a Saudi doctor drove into a crowded Christmas market in Germany’s Magdeburg.

The police arrested the suspect after firing a shot at the car. Some of those injured were admitted to the hospital in a serious condition.

This is among a series of terrorist attacks in Germany involving a car.

The car, a Mini Cooper, ploughed into people at the back of a rally by the Verdi union at about 10.30 AM during a strike by public sector workers.